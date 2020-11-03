Politics of Tuesday, 3 November 2020

Source: My News GH

Don’t ruin your political future with insults – Kwabena Agyapong counsels Sammy Gyamfi

Kwabena Agyei Agyapong, former General Secretary of NPP

Former General Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) Kwabena Agyapong has counselled the National Communications Officer of the main opposition party National Democratic Congress (NDC) Mr. Sammy Gyamfi to stop the politics of insults and focus on building a good political future for himself.



“When I look at that young man in NDC called Sammy Gyamfi and anytime I listen to him, I realize he speaks in a harsh manner and I keep asking myself is there not anyone who could advise him? Firstly, you are very young and by God’s grace, you have another or more than 40 years to live. Therefore don’t behave boastfully in insulting the elderly, you don’t do that”, he advised.



Mr. Kwabena Agyei Agyapong in an interview with Angel FM Kumasi monitored by MyNewsGH.com lamented the emergence of politics of insults involving mostly the youth in the political landscape.



According to the former Press Secretary to John Agyekum Kufuor, the canker is not only pertaining to the NDC or Sammy Gyamfi alone but also the NPP.



“It is the same way we have some people in our party NPP who also insult the elderly, we don’t do that”, Mr. Kwabena Agyapong chided admitting that “of course we are human and we can make mistakes and all that”.



He claims that he has been truthful and desisted from the politics of insults because he does not want a situation where he has to be apologizing for what he says.



“I want to be able to say everything I say today in 20 years to come”, he stressed.



Mr. Agyapong revealed that he struggled to reach the party’s top hierarchy because he felt he could change the politics of insults that was characterized by the country’s body politics.



“In fact, that is the reason why I fought to become the General Secretary of my party because I thought that the way political discourse was going wasn’t right”, he noted.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.