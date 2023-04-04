'Don't repeat phase one brouhaha when distributing phase two shops' - Krofrom traders warn authorities

Regional News of Tuesday, 4 April 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Correspondence from the Ashanti Region



Members of the City Market Petty Traders Association in Kumasi, have called on the Ashanti regional minister, Simon Osei-Mensah, the Kumasi Mayor, Samuel Pyne and all other stakeholders to as a matter of urgency make sure they share the shops within the ongoing central market (phase II) project on fairgrounds.



According to the traders who expressed dissatisfaction over how the first Kejetia project was shared among traders, it was high time the Ashanti regional minister and all other Kumasi authorities put all differences aside and make every trader get his or her share in a fair manner.



"The sharing of phase I was characterized by lots of confusion, and cheats where some of the traders were embittered due to how leadership handled things. We don't want to see any political machinations and greediness this time, they should make sure measures are put in place to avoid any of such unfortunate occurrences during the distribution of phase II," they urged.



The group said this during a peaceful walk that was meant to create awareness of the need for the leaders to get united and share the shops fairly after its completion.



The group which also wanted to have direct interaction with stakeholders invited personalities such as the Ashanti regional minister, the Kumasi mayor, the Ashanti regional chairman of the NPP, and Contracta Construction Limited. But in attendance were the Kumasi Mayor, Samuel Pyne and a representative from Contracta Construction Limited.



Meanwhile, Mrs Sarah Osei Bonsu who is the convener for the association has expressed bitterness over how the central market project has been halted without any explanation. According to her, it was very unfortunate that no authority seem to show concern about the halted project.



"Most of the traders are currently at home waiting for the completion of the central market as was promised by the NPP government. They forced us to leave the area and however assured us that they had enough money to complete the project by at least early 2024. Suddenly, you've stopped without telling us anything," she lamented.



The association further demands accountability from NPP Members of Parliament who have received massive endorsements over the years but are failing to do anything to ensure the success of the Ashanti region.



Mrs. Sara Osei Bonsu said, these members of parliament especially, those within the Kumasi metropolis have neglected their constituents and the region at large.



Further expressing disappointment in the MPs, Mrs. Sarah disclosed that these lawmakers and others have kept quiet over the halted Krofrom market project that started about twelve years ago.



She said the MPs who were elected to ensure infrastructural projects within the region seem to have brought nothing to the table.



Some angry traders who spoke to GhanaWeb in a sideline interview said, "What do we boast of as a region that is NPP dominated? Can the NPP and their MPs tell us some of the projects they have instituted for us as traders that we can boast of? They shouldn't talk about the Kejetia project because it was John Mahama's project. If they want to prove themselves, then they should go ahead and complete the Krofrom market project and the Central Market (Kejetia phase II). We are tired of pampering them."



They have therefore warned that no NPP executive should ever come to them for votes until they do the needful.



Speaking in an interview with the media in response to the traders' concerns, Mr. Samuel Pyne, the Kumasi City Mayor assured that the halted Kejetia project was going to restart very soon.







According to him, the project halted due to some measures leaders and the government were putting in place adding that everything is okay now and the project will soon start.



"My sister is part of these traders and there is no way I will sit aloof to watch it halted. I promise you that the project is going to continue very soon, and it will surely complete on time," They should trust the NPP government.



Giving reasons for the regional minister's failure to honour the invitation, Mr. Samuel Pyne disclosed that the regional minister had an emergency to go to Accra for an equally important assignment. He however promised to deliver every message and concern raised by the traders to him.