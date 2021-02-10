Regional News of Wednesday, 10 February 2021

Source: Kay Agbenyega, Contributor

Don't relax, let’s fight coronavirus together - Ga Mantse King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II urges Ghanaians

Paramount Chief of Ga State, King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II

The Paramount Chief of the Ga State in the Greater Accra Region, King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, has stated categorically that it was necessary for Ghanaians to critically look at the world novel coronavirus (COVID-19) disease as an all-Ghanaian health crisis.



He consequently stressed the need for Ghanaians not to relax in the fight against the spread of the virus, which has so far killed a total number of 482 persons in the country. According to him, the deadly virus has come to stay with us in Ghana and globally.



He entreated all Stakeholders, front liner's, Political, Religious, Traditional and Civil Society Organisations , to come together to support the Government’s efforts to ensure a coordinated and successful response to the crisis.



The Ga Mantse advised Ghanaians and corporate organisations to strengthen the observance of COVID-19 safety protocols before admitting any person into their premises.



He encouraged all Ghanaians to wear nose masks and ensure that all others do same. He further pledged to champion the fight against the coronavirus in Ga communities and the country as a whole.



The King stressed that, “Handwashing with soap under running water is mandatory for all so is the proper wearing of nose masks.”



"But as we have been advised, if you do not have anything essential doing outside during this COVID-19 epidemic, please stay at home. Help protect yourself and your family,” the Ga Mantse averred.



He also encouraged Ghanaians not to forget the vulnerable in society as the coronavirus has brought untold hardship on them.



The King gave these pieces of advice to Ghanaians when the management of Gold Fields Ghana visited The Ga Mantse Palace at Kaneshie in Accra recently, to donate seven Sanitising Chambers to the Ga Mantse, in support of the company's efforts to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in Ga communities.



The locally built sanitising chambers, worth GH¢150,000, were distributed to the various quarters in Accra namely, Sempe, Otublohun, Abola, Asere Tsonor, Gbese, Akanmaijen and Nae We, more are to be provided with time.



King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II received the sanitising chambers from the Regional Head of Supply Chain of Gold Fields Ghana Limited, Mr. Theophilus Otchere and expressed the gratitude of the Ga State and the Ga people for the support provided by Gold Fields Ghana.



Flanked by members of the Ga Traditional Council, The Ga Mantse noted that the Sanitising chambers would boost efforts by the Ga Traditional Council to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in Ga communities and keep the Our People Safe.



He appealed to other companies to support this initiative to provide more disinfection chambers to Ga and other communities.



For his part, the Regional Head of Supply Chain at Gold Fields Ghana Limited, Mr. Theophilus Otchere said the company was committed to fighting COVID-19 in various communities.



Mr. Otchere stated that when the Ga Mantse, King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II reached out to Gold Fields Ghana to support the initiative, the company was happy to assist because assisting communities to fight COVID-19 is in line with Gold Fields Ghana’s core values and vision of ensuring safe and healthy communities.



Gold Fields has already committed over US$850,000 to help contain the spread of COVID-19 in its operations, in support of Government’s efforts to keep the population safe.



Ghana’s Covid-19 situation as at 9th February 2021



The country is experiencing another surge of the virus with an average of 700 new cases are being recorded daily.



Ghana currently has 6,938 active cases per the last update by the Ghana Health Service (GHS) on Tuesday, February 9, 2021, with statistics as of 6th February 2021.



There are 482 COVID-19 related deaths with 65,583 recoveries.