Don't present a candidate whose absence has caused another IMF - Dome Kwabenya executives

Politics of Friday, 23 June 2023

Source: Elliot Awuku, Contributor

A group of disgruntled polling station executives at the Dome Kwabenya Constituency are calling for massive support for a fresh and winnable candidate ahead of the 2024 elections.



This, according to the group would enable the party to win the constituency with a large margin.



The disgruntled executives said the treatment meted out to the constituency by an absentee MP whose renege on parliamentary duty has caused the country another return to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a bailout.



According to the group, the USD$3 billion the nation is seeking from the IMF which has come with all the undesirable stiffness could have been raised from the passage of the Electronic Transactions Levy (E-levy).



The group revealed that the undue delay in the passage of the E-Levy has caused much harm to the nation and could be traced to Adwoa Safo's unwarranted absence in parliament.



This matter, the group said does not allow that same candidate to be presented as a force to reckon with the National Democratic Congress's candidate who is making inroads within the constituency.



In view of the above, the aggrieved executives are calling for a fresh candidate.



"We cannot afford to present a candidate who is falling by the minute due to her lack of respect and commitment," the group noted.