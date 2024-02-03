Don’t politicize Otumfuo’s 25th anniversary events – Manhyia warns politicians

General News of Saturday, 3 February 2024

Source: kasapafmonline.com

The Manhyia Palace has banned political activities at events to mark the 25th Anniversary of the reign of the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II on the golden stool.



The Chairman of the Planning Committee, Daasebre Otuo Siribour II, Juabenmanhene cautioned politicians to desist from politicizing the anniversary with their politically decorated colors.



He said: “We know we’re in an election year. We want all of us to celebrate the joy together during the year-long traditional activities however; we’re cautioning people to desist from wearing the paraphernalia of political parties and their candidates during the celebration. We don’t want anyone to take undue advantage to create an unnecessary atmosphere at any of the events".



The revered chief who is also the chairman of the Council of State stated emphatically that funeral rites would not be banned throughout the anniversary celebration.



He advised Ghanaians, especially the media to disregard any communication that goes contrary to his statement while addressing the media on Friday 3rd February 2024.



The press conference was to announce the proposed events for the celebration of the 25th anniversary of the enstoolment of Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, formerly known as Berimah Kwaku Duah.



He said on 6th February 2024, there would be a “Sagrenti War” symposium & book launch on “History of Asante” by Otumfuo Sir Osei Agyeman Prempeh II edited by Dr Thomas MacCaskie at the Great Hall of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).



The planning committee chairperson said the symposium would be followed by Kuntunkuni durbar to mark the 150th anniversary of Sir Garnet Wolseley War on 8th February 2024 at Dwabrem, and Nananom are expected to ride in palanquins under consideration.



He said in March 2024, a new Manhyia Auditorium would be commissioned … and that would be followed by a clean-up exercise in Asanteman on Saturday, 30th March 2024.



The events in April 2024 include fetish Priest performing day (Akomfuo Da) on Sunday, 21st April 2024, in which all chief priests are expected to participate.



There will be Awukudae-Ahoho da, a traditional day dedicated to various Ecthinic groups to pay homage to the Asante King and wish him well (a durbar for ethnic groups domiciled in Asanteman) on 24th April 2024.



Nana Otuo Siribour II revealed that there would be “Evening Fireworks” at the Cultural Centre, Hero’s Park, Manhyia, Tafo, Jubilee Park, Aboabo Post Office, and Adum.



According to him, the program may be followed by a music festival at Hero’s Park and Cultural Centre on 25th April 2024.



Then on 26th April, there will be a non-denominational thanksgiving church service at Dwabrem, and that will be followed by an anniversary dinner at the Manhyia Palace.



On 6th May 2024, which is the birthday of Asantehene, there will be a Thanksgiving church service, a birthday dinner at Manhyia Palace as well as a choral musical concert at KNUST.



He announced that the Silver Jubilee durbar would be held at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Sunday, 12th May 2024, which is Akwasidae.



According to him, the last event on their proposed activities will come off on Sunday, 24th November 2024 at Manhyia Auditorium.



The activities on the day include lectures and a symposium to mark the 100th anniversary of the return of Prempeh 1 from Seychelles.