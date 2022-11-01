Don't politicise your pulpit; use it to preach God's word always- Duncan Williams admonishes new pastors

Religion of Tuesday, 1 November 2022

Source: DC Kwame Kwakye, Contributor

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan Williams, the Presiding Archbishop and General Overseer of the Action Chapel International Ministry, has admonished his newly ordained pastors not to use the pulpit to make political statements for political expediency.



According to him, the pulpit is for preaching the word of God in season and out of season and not partaking in political expediencies.



"Don't take sides with political parties; pray for all of them, love all of them. You are called to the ministry, not political powers of governments. Follow scriptures."



He further counselled that once you become a leader of the Church, you will see things you've not seen before and hear things that are unrighteous going on in your country, but it doesn't lie with the pastor to use his pulpit to address such things. "Preach the word of God".



Archbishop and General Overseer of the Action Chapel International Ministry made these revelations in his Church during an ordination service in a video posted by FA Boateng on his Facebook page on the 25th of October, 2022.



He contended that pastors are called to the ministry and not to politics. "Don't leave the ministry and become a politician. You're not called to politics; you're called to the ministry, so be a minister".



Further, he shared that as they grow in the ministry, they would see signs and wonders, be able to let the blind see, the cripple walk, be able to build cathedrals, have a large following and become a powerful voice in the land.



"You would bless, and it would stand, and you would curse, and it would stand. But in the view of the Archbishop, "None of those things makes you a politician, and never leave the office of the bishop to follow another voice and become a politician because you have influence and you have the following".



Nicholas Duncan Williams took the opportunity to caution his junior ministers not to allow themselves to be used by politicians or powerful business people for their selfish ends.



In concluding his sermon, he said politicians and other big people would infect men of God with their bitterness and pain so they could use their pulpit to attack others for them.



"The pulpit is not to attack politicians or governments; the pulpit is to preach the word of God. Preach the word in season and out of season. People come to Church to hear the word of God and not your pain or bitterness," he ended.