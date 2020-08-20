Regional News of Thursday, 20 August 2020

Don't plead for law defaulters - E/R Peace Council entreats Chiefs of Akwamufie

Chief and Elders in the Akwamu Area Assembled on Monday to deliberate on developmental issues

The Executive Secretary of Eastern Regional Peace Council, Mr. Prince Albert Koomson has urged the Chiefs and stakeholders of Akwamuman to desist from pleading for anyone found flouting the Vigilantism and Related Offences Act, (Act,999), since this makes it easier for others to repeat same action thereby making it difficult for the law to be enforced. “Nananom, please don’t plead for law defaulters. Many at times when one is caught up with the law, Nananom and other prominent persons try to intervene for them, a situation highly difficult for law enforcements”.



He urged Nananom to use their power to talk to the youth and political parties within their jurisdiction to desist from engaging in any form of electoral violence. The Secretary made these statements when the Chiefs and stakeholders of Akwamuman Traditional Area in the Eastern Region assembled at Akwamufie on Monday, 17th August,2020 to deliberate and address issues of developmental purposes for Akwamuman.



Giving detailed explanation of the Act, (Act 999), the Executive Secretary of the Council, Mr. Koomson stated that the Act was an outcome of consensus between National Peace Council, political parties and other stakeholders that vigilantism is inimical to Ghana’s democratic system and thus must be eradicated. “what the law seeks to achieve is to eradicate all vigilante groups and activities within the country and anyone found flouting this law is liable to a sentence of ten (10) to fifteen (15) years imprisonment”, he added.



Among the gathering were the Paramount Chief of Akwamuman, Odeneho Kwafo Akoto III, Nana Afrakoma II (Paramount Queen mother) and all chiefs and other stakeholders of Akwamuman; as well as the staff and members of the Eastern Regional Peace Council.



Speaking to the gathering, the Chairman of the Eastern Regional Peace Council, Very Rev. Andrew Dunyo overwhelmingly expressed gratitude to the Paramount Chief, Odeneho Kwafo Akoto III and Nana Oduraa III, Queen mother of Akwamu Adonten who is also a member of the Council for the given opportunity. He threw more light on the formation, organizations and functions of the Peace Council. He mentioned that the goal of peace cannot be achieved by any individual institution; hence, he called on all chiefs and leaders of the traditional area to actively partake in the course “as one people, it is incumbent on us to work together and ensure peace prevails in all our dealings.”



The objective of the Peace Council is firstly to prevent conflict and that is why the vigilantism and related offences Act, 2019 was passed to ensure that all vigilante related activities are eradicated to ensure peace prevails before, during and after elections.



He therefore entreated all chiefs to serve as ambassadors of peace to help achieve the utmost developments in their various communities.



Copies of the Vigilantism and Related Offences Act, 2019(Act 999) were presented to the paramount chief who accepted and pledged to ensure total enforcement and compliance of the law in Akwamuman.





