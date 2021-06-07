Don’t play politics with the educational system – Education Minister

General News of Monday, 7 June 2021

• Dr Yaw Adutwum says Ghanaians shouldn’t look to scoring political points with the educational system



• He explained that this is to improve the sector and better the lives of Ghanaians



• He said the government needs to be lauded for their good works in the educational sector



Education Minister, Dr Yaw Adutwum has charged politicians and Ghanaians to desist from politicizing the educational system in the country.



According to him, if a government makes progress in the educational sector, it should be lauded for the great feats it chalks instead of digging out the negatives to mar the entire operation.



He explained that the progress a government makes while in office is for the benefit of all and not a selected few, hence, the need for the government to be supported.



Speaking at a press conference held at the Information Ministry in Accra on June 6, 2021, the Education Minister said, “I always believe that we are one county. One government does something, the other continues. If it goes well, it goes well for the nation, and politics should not come to the level where we want to score some political points by saying that something that is so good is so bad.”



He averred that the Akufo-Addo led government looks beyond politics when addressing the challenges in the education sector.



Citing the E-Blocks constructed under the Mahama-led administration, he said the Akufo-Addo government have added some classroom blocks and dormitories to the project.



“The E-Block at Dome-Kwabenya, I am on record to have said that the location couldn’t have been better. It is filled with students. We’ve added a two-story block by GETFund. The GNPC came and built a six-classroom block. Good location, excellent location, it’s benefiting Ghanaian people.”



“If you go to Nsawam and there is one there and by virtue of its location, cannot be operationalised, and I have to add dormitories, I will say that. But I am not going to say because the NDC constructed E-Blocks, somehow, everything is wrong,” he added.