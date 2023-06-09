Don’t plant trees under low-voltage power lines – ECG cautions

General News of Friday, 9 June 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has cautioned Ghanaians to avoid planting trees under low-voltage power lines as we mark Green Ghana Day today, June 9, 2023.



This, the company believes will help avert any electrical crisis in the long run.



The Western Regional Manager of the ECG, Engineer Emmanuel Justice Ofori, made this call when he led a group of ECG staff to plant trees at the All Saint Anglican School in Takoradi, according to a citinewsroom.com report.



The Regional Officer stated that even though the planting of trees is important, planting them right under voltage lines might disrupt the power supply in the future should they in get contact with the lines.



“We are advising those planting trees that we should go about planting the trees but we should be careful not to plant them directly under the lines especially the LV lines (Low Voltage lines),” he said.



The Green Ghana Day was established by the government of Ghana with the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources in 2021, as part of the afforestation and reforestation programme to restore the lost vegetative cover of our forests.



The country aims at planting 10 million seedlings throughout the country this year while nurturing the over 30 million trees planted in 2021 and 2022.



You can also watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:











Meanwhile, watch the first episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:







ABJ/OGB