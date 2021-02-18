Regional News of Thursday, 18 February 2021

Source: Atinka Online

Don’t pick passengers without nose masks - Olumanba advises commercial drivers

Persons have been advise to wear their nose mask before boarding public transport

Young political activist Emmanuel Abankwah Kesse, popularly known as Olumanba has admonished commercial drivers not to pick passengers who are without nose masks because of the dangers involved.



According to him, commercial drivers can also help immensely in enforcing the wearing of nose masks in Ghana by inspecting them before a passenger boards their vehicle.



“I will be very grateful if His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo -Addo will include this proposal of mine in his next address on Covid-19. Disembarking a passenger when seen without nose mask is not all that necessary,” he said.



“Ghana Police should apprehend the drivers instead,” he added.



He has, however, applauded the president and the Ghana Police Service for their meaningful contributions towards the mitigation of COVID-19.



In Ghana, wearing a nose mask is mandatory, especially in public places.