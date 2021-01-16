Regional News of Saturday, 16 January 2021

Source: Nkilgi FM

Don’t neglect Savannah Region - Gonja Traditional Council tells Akufo-Addo

President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

The vice president of the Gonja Traditional Council and Paramount Chief of the Buipe Traditional Area of Gonja, Buipewura Abdulai Jinapor (II) has appealed to President Nana Akufo-Addo not to neglect the Savannah Region of Ghana in terms of development since the region never left him during the 2020 election.



According to the Buipewura, Savannah Region has contributed to making Nana Akufo-Addo President because the Savannah Region has seven Constituencies and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) won three parliamentary seats which is unprecedented.



He said, “if the people of Gonja had voted like the Akyem people, NPP wouldn’t have gotten a single seat in Savannah Region”.



The vice president of the Gonja Traditional Council also said Ghana can only move on with unity and the composition of Ghana’s Parliament in which the two major political parties NPP and NDC got 137 seats apiece indicates that Ghana need to unite.



Buipewura said the Savannah region expect some of the appointments that will be made by President Nana Akufo-Addo in the coming days.



He further urged the Chiefs and people of the Savannah Region to accept and be ready to work hand in hand with which ever personalities that will be appointed by the President into the Municipal and District Assemblies since the work of the politician is time-bound, indicating that the politician will come and go but the chief will always remain until he is being called by his maker.



The Buipewura also admonished those interested in contesting as Municipal and District Chief Executives not to involve Chiefs in their lobbying attempts because the Chiefs will accept whoever that is appointed by President Nana Akufo-Addo.