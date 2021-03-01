General News of Monday, 1 March 2021

Source: Kasapa FM

Don’t make public your challenges – IGP warns police personnel

Inspector General of Police, James Oppong-Boanuh

The Inspector-General of Police(IGP) James Oppong Boanuh has warned police personnel to desist from going public with challenges they are facing in the service.



Speaking at the commissioning of the Central Regional Police Command Conference Hall over the weekend, the IGP stated that the Police Service has properly laid down measures to have challenges of personnel addressed.



“To my officers, you do not need to make public your challenges. If you feel something is not right or something is not well with you, we have designated individual officers for every region. These are for purposes of accountability. Within the next few days, we are going to roll out some telephone numbers of experts which you can call and you’ll be given prompt counseling and assistance.”



Meanwhile, the IGP has noted that it has become necessary to maintain mainstream training in mental health at all levels of police training, in the wake of increasing suicide cases among police personnel.



According to him, the Police administration is working closely with the Ghana Psychological Association to build the mental capacity of personnel to be able to identify and also assist in overcoming the emotional, domestic, and job-related issues which have the tendency of triggering suicide and other depressants among the personnel.



He bemoaned the rate at which police officers are taking their lives hence urged all Commanders to engage personnel under their command on regular basis to address their concerns in a timely and appropriate manner before they get out of hand.



The Central Regional Police Commander Habiba Twumasi speaking ahead of the commissioning of the conference hall said the facility has put to an end the burden the command goes through in search of a place to hold workshops for personnel.