Don’t make Mahama’s work difficult, get a roadmap to fight crime – NDC man tells Akufo-Addo

A member of the Communication team of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has asked President Akufo-Addo to get a roadmap to dealing with crime and insecurity in the country.



Speaking on Neat FM's Me Man Nti programme, Abdul Razak bemoaned the rate of crime in the country; adding making statements and remarks only whenever an incident occurs is not be helpful.



"Insecurity in the country is due to a very weak leadership...the criminal acts involving weapons must be curbed. Don't make Mahama's work difficult.



At least there should be a roadmap; a plan in dealing with crime and insecurity in the country and then when he comes, he will come and build on it..." he said.



