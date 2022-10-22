Don't lose sight of the beautiful African culture bequeathed to you - Prof of spiritualism to diaspora

Diasporia News of Saturday, 22 October 2022

Source: mynigeria.com

Torgbui Honu II, a professor of spiritualism, has called on Africans at home and in the diaspora not to lose sight of the beautiful culture that was bequeathed to them by their forefathers.



Togbui made the comments at the launch of the maiden edition of the “Ghana Culture Meets Nigeria Culture,” an event aimed at promoting Africa's culture and tradition.



The event was held at the National Theatre on Friday, October 22, 2022, under the theme "Promoting African Culture & Tradition."



Speaking to the media on the sideline of the event, the communicator for Africa Spiritual Affairs said the event is earmarked to celebrate the rich culture shared between Nigeria, Ghana and other African countries.



He noted that with the impact of westernization, it was important to project efficiently the beautiful culture of not only Ghana and Nigeria but the continent at large.



"This project was launched due to the diversity of the Nigerian and Ghanaian cultures and what we can preserve for the new generation. Recently we heard of Naija jollof and Ghana jollof, Nigerian music and Ghana music, so we thought it wise that why can’t we bring the two cultures together because our culture is our heritage, it is our posterity, it is our pride.



He added: "All we are doing here is sensitize and bring awareness to everybody that our culture is beautiful, wonderful challenging the people who say our culture is evil.”



The Acting President of the All Nigerian Community (ANC), Chief Dr. Bayor Albert Asaolu commended the organizers while noting that the Nigerians in Ghana will be included in the subsequent editions should it be held in Ghana.



"I will link to commend the organizer of this event. He has done something unique that no one has ever done before. This is a cultural event that will unite Ghana and Nigeria more and let our children know more about our culture which is a very good innovation."



"It is high time that we Africans begin to know our roots and cherish our culture so that we know that it is a good thing God has given unto us."



He added: "I will ensure the next edition is attended by all Nigerians in Ghana as well as Ghanaians themselves".



On his part, Chief Akintola Bolanle, the former Public Relations Officer of the All Nigerian Community (ANC) and the current Assistant General Secretary, the All Nigerian Community urged both the Nigerian and Ghanaian governments to revive the love for the local culture.



"I personally was moved when I was watching the culture of Ghana. I was highly impressed and it took my mind back to the old days when I was younger. We need to begin to train our children with the culture. We have to go back to the drawing board so our children will not cost us in the future because they won’t be any legacy."



"I will also use this opportunity to send a message to the Nigerian government to revive our history as part of the academic program in school."



"I will call on the government both Nigerian and Ghanaian to ensure they take culture as a political priority so that we don’t lose our focus."



The event was attended by several dignitaries from the Nigerian community in Ghana, Yoruba Community in Ghana and other cultural groups.