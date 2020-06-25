General News of Thursday, 25 June 2020

Source: GNA

Don't limit social distancing protocol to the lecture halls - UMaT VC

Professor Jerry S. Y. Kuma, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Mines and Technology (UMaT) in Tarkwa has cautioned students to strictly adhere to the COVID-19 protocols.



This he mentioned as social distancing, the use of face masks and alcohol-based hand sanitizers.



He added that social distancing should not only be practised at the lecture halls, but also at the various halls of residence and walking with colleagues since some people may have the virus.



He disclosed that the University had put in place stringent precautionary measures in place to ensure that no student was infected with COVID-19 after the completion of their studies and examinations during the period they would be on Campus.



Mr Kuma who made the call in an interview to outline measures the University had put in place to protect the lives of students and staff with the Ghana News Agency at his office also appealed to the students to be alert at all times to avoid the disease on campus.



On his part, the Registrar of UMaT, Mr. Matthew Okrah, touching on the safety protocols put in place said students would be required to wash their hands after their temperatures were taken before they would be allowed entry into the classroom and the library at all times, while persons found to have high temperatures would be referred to the UMaT Clinic immediately.



He indicated that all lecturers and students shall wear their nose masks at all times, both in class and out of class while observing social distancing at all lecture rooms.







According to the Registrar, the University campus would continue to remain closed to students who were not in their final year, while no student would be allowed to receive visitors on Campus.



He further stated that the Security Unit would ensure that there were no mass gatherings on campus.



He, therefore, assured students, parents, guardians and the public that the safety of all members of the University community would be prioritized and advised them to take the necessary precautionary measures outlined in the University notices and information on COVID-19.









