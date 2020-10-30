General News of Friday, 30 October 2020

Source: Class FM

Don't lie like the others; do as you've promised – Kpone Chief advises Mahama

The traditional leader offered the advice when Mr Mahama paid a courtesy call on the chiefs

The Paramount Chief of the Kpone Traditional Council, Nii Tetteh Otu II, has charged former President John Dramani Mahama to fulfil all campaign promises he has made to the people of Ghana should he win the 7 December 2020 polls.



Nii Tetteh Otu II further asked the presidential candidate of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) to refrain from making extravagant promises, "and go by his promises".



The traditional leader offered the advice when Mr Mahama paid a courtesy call on the chiefs and people of Kpone Katamanso on Wednesday, 28 October 2020.



The chief indicated that some political leaders talked the electorate into voting for them prior to the 2016 elections but after they were given the mandate, failed to live by those promises.



Citing policies like the One District-One Factory (1D1F), Planting For Food and Jobs, One Million-One Constituency, among others, as examples, Nii Tetteh Otu II expressed displeasure at how they were being executed.



