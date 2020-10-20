General News of Tuesday, 20 October 2020

Don’t let NDC throw dust into your eyes – Samira to Zongo communities

Second lady, Samira Bawumia

The second lady, Samira Bawumia has urged persons living in the Zongo communities not to fall victim to the empty campaign promises from the opposition, National Democratic Congress.



According to her, the New Patriotic Party has proven beyond doubts that they have the Zongos at heart, based on the numerous projects that have been undertaken by the Nana Addo-led government from 2016 till date.



Speaking at her campaign tour in the Eastern Region, the wife of the Vice-president, Samira Bawumia charged Zongo communities to massively vote for the NPP come December 7.



“Don’t let the NDC throw dust into your eyes by deceiving you to vote for the NDC at the December poll. The NDC cannot develop your communities not to even talk of improving the living conditions of the people.”



Mrs. Bawumia touted that the creation of the Ministry of Inner Cities and Zongo Development was to improve the standards of living of persons in these communities unlike the neglect from the NDC government lead by the former president, John Dramani Mahama.



“It is the NPP that can bring development to your communities because Zongos are for the NPP and the NPP is for Zongos,” she is reported to have stated by Graphic.com.gh on October 20, 2020.

