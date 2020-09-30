Politics of Wednesday, 30 September 2020

Don't let Mahama deceive you, protect Free SHS - Bawumia to Ghanaians

Vice President of Ghana, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has tasked Ghanaians to protect the Free Senior High School policy by retaining the incumbent New Patriotic Party (NPP) in power through the 7 December polls.



He also urged Ghanaians to reject the NDC so as to protect the Free SHS policy.



The Vice President revealed this when he was addressing residents of Nima in Accra.



“Free SHS is improving lives, transforming societies and empowering our youth across this great nation – let’s protect our progress by giving the NPP #4MoreToDoMore for our youth.”



“Don’t let NDC take your child’s future away that is why I entreat you all to vote for the NPP in the 2020 general elections.”

