Don't just criticise government; provide 'sound policy alternatives, too' – Agyinasare to NDC

General News of Monday, 9 January 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

Archbishop Charles Agyinasare has advised the opposition National Democratic Congress to provide sound alternatives to give hope to the citizenry and not just criticise the government of the day for the sake of it.



Addressing the party’s new crop of national leaders at the Perez Dome on Sunday, 8 January 2023 during a thanksgiving service, the founder of Perez Chapel International said:



“Currently, our economy is facing many challenges, for reasons best known to all”, adding: “Ghanaians would like to see a paradigm shift which can impact the economy and lives”.



“Whether we like it or not, it's one political party or another that would lead to achieve this. It is, therefore, very imperative for parties seeking to be in government to also espouse sound policy alternatives on national issues that will give hope to the people”, he said.



“It must not be criticism for criticism's sake but constructive criticism that leads to our collective benefit as a nation”, Archbishop Agyinasare noted.



Read below Archbishop Charles Agyinasare’s full speech:



I want to welcome the NDC for choosing to have its thanksgiving service in the Perez Dome. Being one of the two major political parties in this country, they could have chosen to have the service in a lot of places. I want to congratulate them for their contribution to our democracy in this fourth republic. Another feather in your cap, is your party’s support for the sexuality bill in parliament. With one of its spokespersons being my own son and an elder in the person of Hon Elder Sam Nartey George.



Matthew 12:25 KJV “And Jesus knew their thoughts, and said unto them, Every kingdom divided against itself is brought to desolation; and every city or house divided against itself shall not stand:”



A. On Internal Contests and Unity



It is said that in Politics there are 3 sets of people you meet along the path



1. Those who openly and passionately support you



2. Those who are openly and passionately against you



3. Those who may mean well but neither defend nor attack you. They may even avoid being associated with you



