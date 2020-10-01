General News of Thursday, 1 October 2020

Don't joke with Western Togoland agitations – Mahama chides Akufo-Addo

John Dramani Mahama is NDC flagbearer for the 2020 polls

Former President and flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) John Dramani Mahama, has urged President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to deal swiftly with the threat posed by the separatist in the Volta Region.



According to him, the President does not seem to be serious about solving the Western Togoland secession campaign that is being led by the Homeland Study Group Foundation.



Speaking on Woezor TV on Thursday, October 1, 2020, Mr Mahama said President Akufo-Addo is busy commissioning projects when he should be moving firmly to quell the threat posed by the secessionists.



"It looks like the whole government is not serious about this, the President is not serious about it.



"No senior person has gone to the area since this thing happened. The Minister of National Security, when this thing was very topical..., he should have gone to the area to boost the morale of the security services there, instead he was in Kumasi with the President commissioning a compost plant," he said.



"What does Minister of National Security have to be in Kumasi with the President for? On a compost plant, instead of going where people are trying to cede part of your territory," he quizzed.



He said the time to show commitment about the simmering insecurity in the Volta Region was now.



"There is nothing more serious than trying to break up parts of a country. And as I'm saying they are not taking this seriously," Mr Mahama stated.





