Don’t involve your officers in land and chieftaincy disputes - Ekourba Gyasi advises security chiefs

Ekuorba Gyasi Simpremu, Atinka FM show host

Host of Atinka FM AM Drive, Ekuorba Gyasi Simpremu, is appealing to heads of various security agencies to desist from the practice of assigning to tackle land and Chieftaincy issues in the Country.



According to him, “Our military and Police were trained to protect lives and properties and not to be used to intimidate Ghanaians in the process of settling land and Chieftaincy issues.



“It is sometimes unlawful and below the belt for our gallant security capos to be used for such businesses,” he said.



He added that security personnel should desist from interfering in Chieftaincy and land disputes.



Mr. Gyasi’s comment comes after some Military men were attacked by irate residents of Dome- Faaase following their involvement in a land dispute in the area.



Some police officers from Western Regional Police Command and the Tarkwa Divisional Command accompanied by two bailiffs from Tarkwa Circuit Court went to Dompim- Pepesa Palace to execute a court order against Ohyeawora Avian Nyonwah IV, the supposed destooled chief Dompim- Pepesa.



He appealed to the government and other heads of the security agencies to stay off chieftaIncy and land disputes between families and traditional leaders.





