Don’t go and sleep, go to the collation centres – NDC cautions supporters

Director of Elections for the National Democratic Congress, Elvis Afriyie Ankrah

'We are leading both the Parliamentary and Presidential elections currently but the New Patriotic Party can temper with the results if you don’t go to the collation centres to monitor the process, the National Democratic Congress has charged its members.



Director of Elections for the National Democratic Congress, Elvis Afriyie Ankrah at a just-ended press conference cautioned supporters of the party against being complacent.



He stated that though they are close to winning the elections, the party faithful should not celebrate prematurely as there is more work for them to do in order to consolidate their victory.



“There shouldn’t be any premature jubilation. Let us all go out there and be vigilant. Go to the collation centres and monitor the process because we know the NPP can do.”



“So far if you look at the flips, there are about 35 seats that have been flipped. If we flipped all these seats, nobody should tell you where we are going. However, I would urge all to be vigilant,” Elvis Afriyie Ankrah concluded.

