Don’t give up on Ghana – John Mahama tells youth

Politics of Wednesday, 28 February 2024

Source: GNA

Flagbearer for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has implored the youth not to give up hope on the country.



He said citizens, particularly, young people, must contribute their quota by participating in the governance process.



Speaking at the Ahmadiyya Muslim Mission’s 91st Annual National Convention Jalsa Salana 2024, in the Central Region, he urged Ghanaians of voting age to fully participate in electing the leaders of the country and demand accountability as well.



The 2024 national convention on the theme: “A Century of Islamic Revival in Ghana,” forms part of the commemoration of 100 years since the Mission’s establishment.



”I hear a lot of young people say they won’t vote because they don’t see the purpose of voting, but I wish to appeal to them not to give up hope.



“I implore you to vote, you must take part in electing the government that will govern you for the next four years otherwise you will have no cause to complain if a government comes but does not do the things that will make your lives meaningful," he said.



He further entreated religious organisations to participate in the politics of the country.



“There is nothing that bars Ahmadis or Christians or people of other faiths from participating in partisan politics," he added.



He urged all Ghanaians to exercise their franchise on December 7, 2024.