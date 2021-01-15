Politics of Friday, 15 January 2021

Don’t forsake your work in Parliament if you’re appointed ministers – Bagbin warns MPs

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Bagbin, has cautioned members who may be appointed as ministers of state in the coming days not to sake their job in Parliament.



He said the constitutional arrangement that allows a president to draw some of his ministers from Parliament does not help parliamentary work and that until it is reviewed, members appointed as ministers will have to strike a balance between their work as MPs and ministers.



The Speaker added that his experience as an MP who served in many capacities in government show that some members may be required to serve as many as “three masters – constituency, Parliament and the President”.



But he expects them to know Parliament is their priority.



"Members appointed to serve as ministers or deputy ministers must understand that you are Member of Parliament first and foremost, In fact, in most or in nearly all cases you will have earned your appointment as a minister of state on account of your position or standing as a Member of Parliament."



He thus urged them to take their work seriously.



