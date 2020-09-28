Politics of Monday, 28 September 2020

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Don’t forget us when forming your next govt - Defeated aspirants to NPP

NPP flagbearer, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) incumbent MP for Nhyiaeso, Kennedy Kankam has admonished the party not to forget aspirants who lost the primaries but campaigned for the party towards victory come December 7, 2020.



Speaking at the launch of the ‘Aspirants Unite for Victory’ 2020, he said the group consisting of a pirate who lost the primaries but has put resources together towards the victory come 2020, should not be forgotten.



According to him, the aspirants who lost are competent and capable to be deputy ministers, CEOS of state companies, Ambassadors among other appointments.



He said the defeated aspirants have put their resources together to campaign for the party to ensure that victory is attained.



He asserted that compared to previous years, the number of defeated aspirants who have decided to go independent has reduced drastically.



He said they have resolved to work assiduously to ensure victory for the NPP come December 7, 2020, adding, what they have done unprecedented in the history of this country.



The legislator in address asked the Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and the Speaker Prof. Aaron Oquaye who were present at the launch not to forget them during the formation of a new NP government come 2021.



“We are pleading with you to remember us during the formation of your next government. Some of us are qualified to be ministers, deputy ministers, CEOs, board members and I can go on and on.”



He said the group wants this to go into the history in the books of the NPP as the group wants to increase the percentage of the NPP.



The group he assured will make sure that the NPP will win the polls hands down.



To him, this year’s election will be the sweetest victory for the NPP.



On his part, Sammi Awuku, the National Organizer of the party asked the party not to be complacent but approach this election as a party in opposition.



He admitted that it is difficult to go into an election as a sitting government than an opposition party hence the party will leave no stone unturned in protecting the gains made by the NPP over the past few years.



He advised the group to work with the party to win the 2020 general elections.



He asked the defeated aspirants not to lose hope because just like they defeated some top MPs in the past some have also lost their opportunity to get to parliament.



About the need for the movement to help retain President Akufo-Addo in office, Mr. Awuku said it was necessary since he has achieved a lot and to allow the NDC tale over will destroy the gains made.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.