General News of Thursday, 21 January 2021

Source: e.TV Ghana

Don't fear victimization; make complaints against health professionals - GMA urges Ghanaians

Ghanaians have been advised to report health workers who mistreat them

The Ghana Medical Association (GMA) has urged Ghanaians to file complaints of mistreatment and neglect against any and all health professionals who act unprofessional in the discharge of their duty.



The Association noted that health professionals exist solely for the well-being of patients and need to be sanctioned if they behave otheriwse.



The President of the Ghana Medical Association (GMA), Dr. Frank Ankobea in an interview earlier today noted that hospitals have various ways of addressing patient concerns and advised patients and their families to take advantage of that.



In an interview on the Happy Morning Show with host, Samuel Eshun, Dr. Ankobea said, “there are channels one can use to address problems and concerns in hospitals and patients must take advantage of them”.



He noted that patients will continuously suffer mistreatment if they make no complaints as these unprofessional health practitioners will keep on repeating their actions.



Dr. Ankobea believes these complaints can be escalated further if the hospitals refuse to take any actions against their staff.



“If your complaints are not addressed by the hospital, you then go to the various regulatory bodies and press charges. Ghanaians must know that one can make these complaints without suffering any victimization”.



On his authority, a discussion on the rights of patients should be made a priority. “We need to start educating patients on how they can protect their rights. This is the time and we should start now”, he said.