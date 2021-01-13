General News of Wednesday, 13 January 2021

Source: Peace FM

Don't fall for the false hope your leaders are giving you - Sam Pyne tells NDC supporters

play videoNPP Ashanti Regional Secretary, Sam Payne

Ashanti Regional Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Sam Pyne has called on supporters of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) not to fall for the deception of their party leadership.



According to him, the NDC leadership has been throwing dust into the eyes of their supporters regarding their claims that their Presidential candidate, John Dramani Mahama won the 2020 Presidential elections.



The NDC has petitioned the Supreme Court seeking a second election as they challenged the victory of the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



They claim the President didn't acquire the necessary votes to emerge victor in the elections.



Speaking to sit-in host Nana Yaw Kesseh on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo", Sam Pyne was alarmed by the NDC petition saying the party and their Presidential candidate are singing a different tune because they pray the court to grant them a run-off instead of holding on to their initial position that they won the elections.



This, to him, amounts to deception and therefore advised the NDC supporters to wise up and stop following their leaders blindly.



"We plead with the supporters not to listen to the NDC lies. Such false hope is what empowers some people to misbehave. Such things ruin the nation."



He also admonished the NDC leadership to "stop deceiving their supporters".



