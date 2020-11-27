General News of Friday, 27 November 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Don’t fall for Akufo-Addo’s sweet talks – Mahama to Ghanaians

Presidential candidate of the NDC, John Dramani Mahama

John Dramani Mahama, the Presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress has admonished Ghanaians to be wary of the ‘sweet talks’ of the New Patriotic Party’s candidate Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for the second time.



Mahama contends that Nana Akufo-Addo lied his way into power in 2016 and is doing the same to be handed four more years.



He commented that Akufo-Addo made promises that he has not honoured and is still making promises in a desperate attempt to retain power.



Mahama identified corruption, borrowing and ‘overblown’ government size as indications of how Akufo-Addo does not act on his promises.



“This government has been a scam on Ghanaians. In 2016, they said all kinds of sweet things, they said we were sitting on money and that Ghana was sorrowful and that we should vote for them to transform Ghana in 16 months. But today we are even hungrier than we were in 2016,” Mr. Mahama told party supporters in Bongo in the Upper East Region.



“The President said in 2016, that he was coming to fight corruption but today the President and his family are swimming in corruption,” he added.



Mahama further said that the recent resignation of Martin Amidu shows that Akufo-Addo is paying lip-service to the fight against corruption.



He thus urged Ghanaians to swap the NPP for the NDC, to protect the country’s future.



Mahama also boasted that the NDC will win majority of seats in Parliament and also win the 2020 elections.



“God is great and I’m sure that all of us have lived in this country for more than four years and we have seen the NPP government and we can compare it to the NDC government."



“An opinion poll was carried and more than 60% of Ghanaians say that they are worse off today than they were in 2016. NDC; I’m convinced will win the elections. As for the parliamentary elections, from our calculations and the opinion polls, we have won the majority in parliament already. And by God’s grace Yendi will be one of those seats we are going to win,” Mr Mahama said to the cheering crowd.





