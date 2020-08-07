General News of Friday, 7 August 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Don’t entertain war, it’s not pleasant – Major-General (Retired) Henry Kwami Anyidoho

Major-General (Rtd.) Henry Kwami Anyidoho

Major-General (Rtd.) Henry Kwami Anyidoho has warned political actors not to entertain war because it has greater consequences for a country such as Ghana.



According to him, any electoral violence in the country needs to be heavily condemned by all.



Recounting his experience during the Rwandan genocide, the former military officer, who is father to Koku Anyidoho, the former NDC General Secretary said: “I hesitate to talk about what happened in Rwanda some time ago because it wasn’t a good thing. We saw countrymen killing their own countrymen.”



He cautioned that the genocide in Rwanda was not a good reference point for Ghanaians because it ended up dividing the nation and displacing its inhabitants.



“It was not a good scene…personally, I think people should not be going warmongering because I think that is not good for us as a people,” he told Joy FM on Friday.



The recent voter registration exercise ahead of the December polls has highlighted the perennial tendencies for electoral violence in the country.



The two main political parties, namely, the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the incumbent New Patriotic Party (NPP), have been accusing each other of perpetrating violence during the registration exercise which ended Thursday, with some supporters of both parties urging their members to give back violence for violence.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.