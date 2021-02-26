General News of Friday, 26 February 2021

Don’t entertain LGBTQ in Ghana – Youth activist

President of the Eastern Regional Youth for Development, Evans Yaw Appiah

President of the Eastern Regional Youth for Development, Mr. Evans Yaw Appiah has cautioned all stakeholders to reject homosexuality in the country.



He said the laws of the land are against such practices in Ghana therefore, all must act in compliance with the law in rejecting the movement of Lesbian, Gay, Bisexuals, Transgender, and Queer Individuals (LGBTQI).



According to him, Ghana is one of the African countries with strict laws against same-sex marriage.



Also, he said God’s arrangement for marriage which is in line with African cultural values is between a man and a woman therefore, for a man to marry a man, and a woman to marry a woman is ungodly and unnatural.



“I remember when such gay and lesbianism practices emerged in the Eastern region years ago, my team and I strongly fought against such unscrupulous attitude.



“As the Eastern Regional Youth For Development president, we have a responsibility to challenge prejudice (of all kinds) when they show their ugly faces, also we have the responsibility to support and protect minorities who are vulnerable to marginalization and exclusion.



“Sometimes this will be challenging particularly when it means that we have engage with sensitive issues such as religious norms and customs but we must persevere for the safe of freedom, peace, and well-being for all society.”