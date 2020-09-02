General News of Wednesday, 2 September 2020

Don't engage in malpractices - Opanyin Agyekum tells Airport staff

The Dean of the School of Performing Arts of the University of Ghana, Legon, Professor Kofi Agyekum, popularly known as Opanyin Agyekum has called on the aviation authorities in charge of enforcing the safety protocols at the Kotoka International Airport not to engage in malpractices.



Speaking on Peace FM's ''Kokrokoo'', Opanyin Agyekum advised the KIA staff to concentrate on their work.



He urged them to ensure the passengers coming to Ghana strictly comply with all the laid-down protocols at the airport.



He also asked the airport staff not to delay the 30-minute result of the mandatory COVID-19 test but rather be swift and prudent in executing their duties.



''Any person given a task should concentrate on the work. Place your phone somewhere and focus on your work'', he told host Kwami Sefa Kayi.



Background



Ghana's borders have been closed for months since the country recorded first cases of COVID-19.



No person was allowed to enter the country via land, sea and air entry points.



Upon consultations with relevant State and health authorities, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo announced the reopening of the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) on Sunday, August 30, 2020.



''Fellow Ghanaians, I am glad to announce that Kotoka International Airport will reopen and resume operations from Tuesday, 1st September 2020. This decision has been communicated to international airlines'', he said.



KIA Protocols



The reopening of the airport comes with instructions.



The President spelled out the protocols in his nation address on Sunday saying:



1. any passenger arriving in Ghana must be in possession of a negative COVID-19 PCR test result from an accredited laboratory in the country of origin. The test should have been done not more than seventy-two (72) hours before the scheduled departure from the country of origin. All airlines have been instructed to ensure compliance with this directive for all passengers wishing to travel to Ghana, and those airlines who fail in this regard will be duly sanctioned;



2. disembarking passengers must do so wearing face masks;



3. upon disembarking from the aeroplane, each passenger will undergo a mandatory COVID-19 test at the airport terminal, at a fee to be borne by the passenger. The test result will be available within thirty (30) minutes;



4. children under the ages of five (5) will not be required to undergo testing at the airport;



5. passengers, who test positive for COVID-19, will be handled by the health authorities for further clinical assessment and management; and



6. passengers, who test negative, can, thereupon, enter Ghana to go about their lawful activities, and will be advised to continue to observe COVID-19 safety precautions during their stay in Ghana.



Mandatory Fee



For the mandatory COVID-19 test at the airport, all passengers are expected to pay a fee of $150.



The mandatory test forms part of directives outlined by the Ministry of Aviation and Health to ensure the deadly disease is not imported into the country.









