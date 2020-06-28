General News of Sunday, 28 June 2020

Source: Kasapa FM

Don’t end your political life; unite for NPP re-election – Akufo-Addo to failed MPs

President Akufo-Addo has admonished the 42 NPP incumbent Members of Parliament who lost the slot in this year’s primaries, to endeavour to stay focused and support the party ahead of the December polls.



The NPP on June,20 held its parliamentary primaries in 168 constituencies where it has sitting MPs.



Addressing supporters after his acclamation as Presidential candidate for the 2020 elections, on Saturday, President Akufo-Addo urged the failed candidates to unite behind the party going into the elections.



“Losing one election cannot and does not mean the end of your political life. I am a living example. I urge all of us to get over our disappointments quickly and unite to go before the country…We have a good story to tell and we should go out to tell it,” President Akufo-Addo said.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.