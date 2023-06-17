Don't eat fried pork with alcohol at night, it could lead to cancer - Dietitian cautions

Health News of Saturday, 17 June 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A Dietitian at the Trust Hospital, Wise Chukwudi Letsa, has stated that eating pork does not cause cancer unless it is not eaten in moderation and at the appropriate time.



He explained that the protein meal if eaten wrongly, can lead to obesity, high cholesterol, and other developing conditions that can predispose an individual to cancer.



The health professional spoke at the launch of the new oncology services pioneered by the Trust Hospital Company Limited in Accra. The new product is aimed at promoting cancer healthcare in Ghana.



"We cannot say pork can cause cancer, the only thing is that

if you eat it wrongly, then you can end up becoming obese or have high cholesterol and developing conditions that can predispose you to get cancer.



"So nobody can say that pork intake can cause cancer but then the wrong intake of pork can lead to health conditions that can actually predispose you to cancer," he emphasised in an interview with GhanaWeb.



The Dietitian thus advised that the fat in the pork should be removed before consumption cautioning that fried pork must not be paired with alcohol at night.





In his words, "So I advise that when people want to eat pork, they should remove the fat. Take out the fatty, fatty aspect. Don't fry the pork, don't eat fried pork with alcohol at night. All those are bad eating habits linked as predisposing factors or associated factors to the development of cancers."



On the side, he counselled cancer patients to be cautious about where they buy their food from and what they eat, especially those who are receiving treatments that cause their white blood cell levels to drop.



"So anything you eat, you should wash thoroughly. So if someone said they've washed the food already, don't rely on that. They may not be able to wash it the way it's supposed to be washed.



"That's why I advise that cancer patients, they have low immunity and they are advised to take their food safety issues seriously," he advised.







