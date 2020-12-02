General News of Wednesday, 2 December 2020

Don’t drink and vote – Drunkards warned

According to the Association, many drunkards are to be blamed for the numerous spoilt ballots

The Drunkards Association of Ghana, have warned voters not to get drunk and vote during the General Elections on December 7, 2020.



The association stated that, a number of drunkards are to blame for the numerous spoilt ballots in the polls. According to them people who often get drunk before going to the voting centres get tipsy and are unable to thumbprint in the right column.



The association further said that, the number of spoilt ballots could even determine the winner of the elections.



In a statement released by Drunkards Association of Ghana on December 1, 2020, they said, “the issue of rejected ballots poses a key challenge to the electoral process and Ghana’s quest for democratic consolidation. Since 1992, there has been a phenomenal increase in the incidence of rejected ballots during elections making it difficult for the wishes of the electorate to be known.



“Sometimes, these rejected ballot papers have amounted to huge percentages of the votes in excess of the total number of votes garnered by some political parties. In other instances, these rejected ballots could have been added to the votes of political parties that lost elections to make them winners.”



The statement from the association also added that, “the percentage of the rejected ballots far outstripped the combined performance of Dr. Edward Mahama of the People National Convention (PNC), Emmanuel Ansah Antwi of the Democratic Freedom Party (DFP), Thomas Ward Brew of the Democratic Peoples Party, Kwesi Amoafo Yeboah, an Independent Candidate and Kwabena Adjei of the Reformed Patriotic Democratic (RPD).



The statement signed by the President of the Drunkards Association of Ghana, Moses Onyah, also assured that Ghana would enjoy a violent free election if people restrain their selves from drinking on election day.

