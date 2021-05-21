Don’t divide Ghana with your prophecies - Prophets told

General News of Friday, 21 May 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Founder and General Overseer of the Prayer Temple International Ministry Prophet Stanley O. Osei has cautioned his colleague prophets to desist from dividing the nation with their electoral victory prophecies.



He said: although we cannot deny prophecy, the way some prophets present their prophecies in Ghana is more divisive, creates confusion and a threat to stability.



The man of God told Kwabena Agyapong on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm that men of God should desist from partisan politics and rather focus on speaking truth to power.



According to him, when men of God veer in the arena of politics, they lose their ability to call the government to order when they err.



He said prophets should be careful how they present their message or prophecies.



He also posited that ignorance is making people fail to critically think and analyze issues, making theme them vulnerable to all manner of false teachings and doctrines.



He said God cares about who leads a country but the way some prophets carry themselves is a threat to the nation and should be checked.



He added that under no circumstance would God anoint someone for leadership for another person to get that position.



When that occurs, then there is a human factor.