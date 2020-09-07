General News of Monday, 7 September 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Don’t demonstrate against Mahama, he is not worth it – NPP to Okyeman

Flagbearer for the National Democratic Congress, John Mahama

The Eastern Regional branch of the New Patriotic Party is appealing to the chiefs and people of Okyeman not to validate the actions of former President John Dramani Mahama by embarking on a demonstration.



A supposed ethnocentric post by Bolgatanga Central MP, Isaac Adongo which was shared by the NDC flagbearer has infuriated the people of Okyeman who are threatening to demonstrate on Tuesday, September 8, 2020.



But in an interview with Okay FM, David Prah, the Eastern Regional Communications Director of the NPP urged the chief and his people not to embark on the exercise.



He noted that a demonstration against Mahama and the NDC will be a signal that the town and the NPP are participant to Mahama’s intentions of dividing the country along tribal lines.



He said that the former President is noted for being tribalistic and he is not surprised by his latest actions.



“If I were him, I would apologise but if he says he won’t apologise, I wish him well. He should go ahead and use other tribes for his politics. He should continue and no one will do anything to him. I have heard that the youth of Akyem want to go on a demonstration, we are appealing to them not to do any demonstration. We are just begging them no one should do anything to him”.



“This is someone who dug eight graves for Atta Mills. When Ghanaians asked him he said Ghanaians are senseless. It is in his DNA. That is who he is. It is difficult to change him”. The former president has always been praised as an excellent communicator but David Prah has pooh-poohed those commendations.



He alludes that if Mahama was as good a communicator as he claimed to be, he would have not made certain communication gaffes.



He bemoaned that Mahama’s communication stinks of insults and attacks on personalities.



“People say he is a good communicator, within the NDC he maybe their communicator but he is not a good communicator. His communication is full of insult and does not show statesmanship. It is very bad. Those who can advise him, should do that but those of us in the NPP wish him well”, he said.



Despite the plethora of condemnations and calls for an apology which has been made to John Dramani Mahama, his aide Edudzi Tamakloe says an apology is not on the table as far as this issue is concerned.



He said on Okay FM that the NPP and Akufo-Addo lack the morale effrontery to demand apologies from Mahama.





