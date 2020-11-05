General News of Thursday, 5 November 2020

Don’t cover Ofori-Atta’s corrupt deals in Agyapa, sack him - PPP to Akufo-Addo

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta

The Progressive People’s Party (PPP) has asked President Akufo-Addo to remove the Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta from office over the Agyapa deal.



Running mate of the party, Kofi Asamoah-Siaw says the minister must resign or be removed from office.



Addressing the press on Thursday, November 5, 2020, he stated that the president must not give us any impression to believe that he is compromised by family ties in dismissing the Finance Minister.



“He must not hide behind the smokescreen of Parliament to divert attention from his stinky Agyapa deal".



The oath he swore to defend the constitution and the best interest of Ghana must be his top priority.



"If the Finance Minister refuses to resign, the President must revoke his appointment.”



He added: "Given the recent corrupt happenings, our question is, does the Akufo-Addo administration can’t he trusted man Ken Ofori-Atta have the moral right to collapse businesses of Ghanaian entrepreneurs?"



He further slammed Ken Ofori-Atta for denying to be a shareholder of the bank.



“The fact Is that, Hon.KenOfori-Atta is still a shareholder if Databank, and as such, he is the beneficial owner of the illegal proceeds from the Agyapa deal. He confirmed same to the President in a response memo- that he is the co-founder of Databank".



Note that Mr.Ofori-Atta’s resignation from all Boards and as Executive Board Chairman If Databank does not mean he has resigned as a shareholder as well.



It is important for us to establish that Conflict of Interest and Corruption are inextricably intertwined like conjoined twins. And from the report, it is evident that the Finance Minister exploited and abused his position for private gain.



"Beyond this, the Akufo-Addo led administration has been paralyzed by corruption scandals, many of which have been swept under the carpet.”

