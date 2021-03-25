Don’t compromise on safety – EPA cautions LPG attendants

Regional News of Thursday, 25 March 2021

Source: GNA

Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Attendants in the Central Region have been cautioned against compromising their own safety which was an integral part in the execution of their duties.



The caution was issued by Mr. Shine Fiagome, the Regional Director of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) on behalf of Mr. Henry Kwabena Kokofu, the Chief Executive Director of the Authority.



He was speaking at the end of a three-day training program organized for LPG pomp Attendants, Directors, Managers and Supervisors where he asked all stakeholders to be safety conscious in handling liquidated Petroleum.



The training also took participants to the field to have practical training on the proper handling and management of LPG as well as equip them to meet the technological advancements happening in their circles.



In most cases, he noted, fire explosions were evoked by the actions and inactions of Attendants and as such there was the need to instil professionalism in their line of work to protect lives and properties.



Commending all for active participation, Mr Kokofu urged them to strictly ensure diligence and a higher level of knowledge application to achieve zero fire outbreaks or explosion.



The Executive Director urged them to cooperate with all other stakeholders and renew their working permit on time to avoid sanctions and also report all incidents they encounter to the EPA office for prompt assistance.



On the field, Mr. Samuel Otu Larbi, a Consultant told the Attendants to allow gas to settle for a minimum of 45 minutes, ensure bond cables were correctly connected before they could safely offload from heavy tanks.



“Don’t allow at any point leakages from tank when the product is been offloaded because it could be highly suicidal and endeavor to share this message across so that collectively we make safety a responsibility,” he added.



Speaking on fire sources, Divisional Officer Grade three (DOIII) Mustapha Nyarko Hammah, the Regional Safety Officer of the GNFS, urged all to separate fuel and gas from heat sources like electricity, naked flame, light, mobile phones and the exhaust from cars and other motors.



“We almost always forget to disallow drivers from opening their car bonnets at the gas refilling stations, forbid them, and possibly, help them park in distance away,” he added.



Mr. Emmanuel Kofi Aning, the Director of Judah Gas Enterprise, on behalf of the participants, expressed gratitude to the EPA and promised to strictly abide by what had been taught.