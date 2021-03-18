General News of Thursday, 18 March 2021

Source: GNA

Don’t complete SSNIT Pension declaration form - CLOGSAG warns members

he Civil and Local Government Staff Association, Ghana (CLOGSAG) has warned its members not to complete declaration forms for the processing of pensions by Social Security National Insurance Trust (SSNIT).



It said the form was designed in a manner that did not allow a pensioner “any claim, thereafter, even if there are even genuine grounds for further payment.”



This was contained in a statement signed by Isaac Bampoe Addo, Executive Secretary of CLOGSAG and copied to the Ghana News Agency on Wednesday.



It said such “disingenuous practice” had just surfaced and that they were at a loss as to what motivated such a demand from SSNIT.



The Association advised its members to desist from completing the “so called ‘acceptance form’” because the issue of past credits had not been resolved and that the possibility of further payment was there.



It added that the lack of synchronisation of employers records and that of SSNIT may also bring about further claims on SSNIT.



The Association said “coercing” retirees to sign such declaration forms was wrong and that during the period of fighting the COVID-19 menace, there should not be further stress placed on retirees.



It said it had petitioned the National Pension Regulatory Authority (NPRA) as the regulatory body of pensions to take action against SSNIT.