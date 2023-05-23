Don’t choose a leader just because 'Aduru ne so' – Dr. Richard Anane to NPP delegates

Politics of Tuesday, 23 May 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

A leading member of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) Dr. Richard Winfred Anane, has underscored the need for the party to focus on electing leaders based on competence and not because it is their turn.



The former Member of Parliament(MP) for Nhyiaeso Constituency of the Ashanti Region disagrees with the assertion that the leadership of the party follows a certain pattern and, therefore, it is their turn.



He argues that competence, loyalty and hard work should be the only benchmark against which people contesting for the position of flagbearer in the NPP should be elected.



Dr Richard Anane, who served as Minister for Roads and Highways, and Minister for Health under the erstwhile John Agyekum Kufuor regime spoke in an interview sighted by MyNewsGh.com and urged delegates to focus on electing someone who can win the party’s political power and also do the work to ensure that Ghana develops.



To him, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has all the needed qualities to lead the NPP to make history by breaking the eight.



“I don’t know why people tend to be talking about Aduru me so. It’s a matter of competence. I say this because you can say it’s your time, but when we give the mantle to you, you cannot do the work,” he said.