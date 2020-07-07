General News of Tuesday, 7 July 2020

Source: Class FM

Don’t campaign based on Opoku-Agyemang’s gender – Ras Mubarak to NDC

The Member of Parliament for Kunbungu, Ras Mubarak, has said the largest opposition party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC), should not make the mistake of solely basing the party’s 2020 campaign on the gender of Prof Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang, the running mate to flag bearer John Mahama.



He said her qualities and capabilities should rather lead the discussions.



Mr Mubaraka, in a statement, said the appointment is the best for the NDC, adding that it is one that sends shivers down the spine of the governing party.



“What a nightmare John Dramani Mahama has caused the NPP. The nomination of Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, is without a shred of doubt, the shrewdest. She projects strength and a capacity to run the country in the absence of the President if we win the 2020 elections. The NDC is a party of equal opportunity and the confirmation of Prof Opoku-Agyemang’s nomination is another testament to that fact”.



“If the NPP machinery goes looking for old quotes, gaffes and dirt on Prof Jane Naana Opoku, they will come back empty-handed. She’s widely respected by colleagues on both sides for her brains, and as someone undoubtedly comfortable in her own skin”.



“To begin with, being a woman doesn’t disqualify you from becoming running mate. As a matter of fact, our country needs to encourage more women to run at all levels of political office”.



“However, we should not make the mistake of asking people to support the ticket because the Vice-Presidential nominee is a woman. Her unique selling point is not her sex, but her intellect, her humility in public service and her candour”, Mr Mubarak said.



“She’s accomplished enough, young enough, old enough, and smart enough to be not just VP nominee but the VP of our great country and to step in in the absence of John Mahama. Secondly, if we do get elected, her position as Vice President could make a world of difference for girls and boys, women and men alike. And her nomination offers an opportunity for the resuscitation of the best of the women’s movement in our country”, he noted.



He said: “Politics is ugly, nasty and brutish. The NPP will, as they’ve always done, try to humiliate her, and put her down. They will sling mud at her but it won’t stick”.



“Presidential politics is ruthless. Can she stand up, fight back? Yes she can. You don’t become the first female vice chancellor by accident. John Mahama and Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang can’t do it alone. Let’s get over the fact that she’s a woman and begin the job of helping the John and Jane ticket.”









