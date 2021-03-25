Don't call yourself an NPP member - Hopeson Adorye to Nyaho Tamakloe

General News of Thursday, 25 March 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dr Nyaho Nyaho Tamakloe, a founding member of the New Patriotic Party has been told that he is no longer a member of the party.



Despite being suspended by the party in 2016, Nyaho Tamakloe maintains that he is still an active member of the party.



He said on Okay FM that despite not paying his dues for some time, he considers himself an active member of the NPP.



“I am a member of the New Patriotic Party. I am a founding member of the party and I have never moved to any other political party. My dues are not up to date because I haven’t had time to do that but it should not an issue at all. I have not denounced the NPP,” he said.



But Hopeson Adorye, the party’s candidate for the Kpone-Katamanso Constituency says Nyaho Tamakloe cannot hold himself as a member of the party.



He explained that the suspension by the regional executives holds until a determination is made otherwise.



He thus urged Nyaho Tamakloe not to see himself as part of the NPP family.



“Every member of the party has a polling station so if the polling station suspends you, it is the party that has suspended you. All you can do is appeal to the constituency. If constituency suspends you, you can appeal to the regional so if the regional branch has suspended you, you are not a member of the party, “ he said on Okay FM.



Hopeson Adorye also questioned the commitment of Nyaho Tamakloe to the NPP, stating that the veteran politician never supported the party’s campaign in the last two elections.



He said that by openly criticizing the party and its decision in the matter of Paul Afoko and Kwabena Agyapong, Dr Nyaho Tamakloe contravened some sections of the party’s rules and cannot be regarded as a member.



"He never participated in the campaign, not even on radio. He should not call himself a member of the party. If you don’t pay your dues, how can you be a member? Until the suspension is reversed, he is not a member of the party."



