Don’t buy cheap fish on the market – Professor Nunoo

Health News of Monday, 5 April 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Senior lecturer at the Department of Marine and Fisheries at the University of Ghana, Professor Francis Nunoo has cautioned the public to stay away from purchasing fishes at ridiculously reduced prices.



His comments follow reports of the death of tons of fish along the shores of some beaches in the country.



Over 60 dolphins were found dead at the coast of Axim-Bewire on Sunday, April 4, with the cause of death unestablished.



This attracted many residents, some of whom picked them up either for consumption or for sale.



Speaking to Joy News on this issues, Professor Francis Nunoo urged the public to avoid purchasing cheap fish on the market



“We all know the normal average prices of fish. So if you see somebody selling a huge high-class fish very cheaply, you must question it. Cheap fish is dangerous. Please let us not buy cheap fish,” he said.



He raised concerns on the need for people to look out for fishes that have red gills and do not emit a foul smell.



“If the fish has some smell as well as some spots or the gills are not as red as they are supposed to be, then this is not a freshly caught fish or wholesome fish,” he added.



He noted that the Department of Marine and Fisheries together with the Institute for Environment and Sanitation Studies (IESS) at the University of Ghana, Legon, has commenced analysis on some samples of the fishes.



“We are hoping that latest by tomorrow or close of today, we can pinpoint something but for now, people can go about their normal business. The outpour of the fishes has ceased for now. So for now, we will say that the sea is okay so people can go fishing,” he stated.