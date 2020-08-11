Politics of Tuesday, 11 August 2020

Source: Class FM

Don’t blame Mahama for Akufo-Addo's tribal bigotry - NDC Campaign team to NPP

Nana Akufo-Addo and John Mahama

The 2020 Campaign team of former President John Mahama has said the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) must not blame the flag bearer of the biggest opposition party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC), for the sins of ethnic bigotry of President Nana Akufo-Addo and his party.



“We have taken note of an orchestrated attempt by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and its General Secretary to demonise former President John Dramani Mahama, after the latter had urged the government to back down from its ethnic bigotry and voter suppression agenda in the just-ended registration of voters”, a statement signed by campaign spokesperson James Agyenim-Boateng said.



“It is important to remind the NPP General Secretary, and the drafters of his statement, which he presented at a press conference on Monday that, Mr Mahama, as leader and flag bearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), cannot be blamed for the sins of the NPP and the government during the registration of voters, especially in the strongholds of the NDC”, the campaign team added.



According to the statement, “Indeed, Mr Mahama, as a president who handed over a peaceful and united country, owes it a duty to call the government out for its divisive and ethnic bigotry in the run-up to, and during, the voter registration exercise”, adding: “It is trite knowledge, and video evidence abound on social media, that heavily-armed uniformed personnel and, in some cases, NPP thugs operating under the cover of National Security, were deployed by the government to harass and intimidate eligible voters in the strongholds of the NDC, including the Volta and Oti Regions, as part of a grand agenda to disenfranchise the people and thereby suppress votes in those areas”.



The Mahama campaign team said in some cases, “eligible Ghanaians were physically removed from registration queues and prevented from registering simply because security personnel and political actors who are not vested with powers to determine Ghanaian citizenship pronounced them non-Ghanaians”.



There are also “many reports of people who were denied their right to register simply because they could not speak a particular language. We have also received reports of deliberate frustrations and impediments that were put in the way of settler communities, particularly in NPP strongholds, throughout the country to ensure that not many of them could get their names on the new voter register”, the Mahama team said.



“The shameful and unfortunate conduct in Banda where armed military personnel were deployed to block a road, intimidate and physically stop some people from going to a registration centre is an issue that we have not forgotten”, the statement recalled.



While “saluting the resilience of many eligible voters for defying the odds and registering in the just-ended exercise”, the Mahama team also said: “It is important to remind the government and the NPP that the state-sponsored harassment, violence and intimidation in a simple exercise of registering voters was needless and will not be countenanced the next time by the members and supporters of our party”.



It continued: “While our people may have endured these undemocratic acts during the voter registration, we call on the government and the NPP, in the interest of the peace and stability of our country, to back down from acts that deliberately raise the political temperature”.



“We also wish to remind the NPP and make President Akufo-Addo aware – since he is usually not aware of happenings in his own government or so he says about many happenings – that the undignified case of Minister Mavis Hawa Koomson firing gunshots at eligible voters at a registration centre in her constituency is one that is still present on our minds.



“It is also important to make the point that the deafening silence of the President about that shooting incident does not just speak volumes on his stance on electoral violence and intimidation, but it is also a sordid reminder that not much has changed on the part of the NPP and President Akufo-Addo, even after the shameful state-sponsored violence in the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election”, the statement noted.



It follows the NPP’s comments at a press conference addressed by its General Secretary John Boadu on Monday, 10 August 2020 in Accra that “having failed in their desperate attempt to stop the Electoral Commission from compiling a new voter register”, the NDC and its flag bearer have, “very characteristically, resorted to a dangerous ethnocentric agenda through outright fabrications and fear-mongering in what they claimed to be ethnic disenfranchisement”.



“We are calling on our brothers and sisters of the Volta Region and, indeed, all Ghanaians to stand up against being used as pawns in this dangerous political chess game by a desperate John Mahama”, Mr Boadu told journalists.



He said Mr Mahama “showed very little concern for our brothers and sisters in the Volta Region when he had the opportunity as president to impact their lives”, adding: “John Mahama cannot be trusted and we say so by his own record and not just his dangerous words”.



The NPP said in his “hate-for-votes campaign, John Mahama falsely accused the military of disallowing ‘our brothers and sisters in the Volta Region and wherever there are settlements of Voltarians and non-Akans’ to register to vote. This was a big and dangerous lie. The former president of the Republic, who should know better, had earlier said on 28th June that President Akufo-Addo was sending ‘troops into regions in times of peace for the sole purpose of preventing them from registration’ and that this amounted to ‘declaring war’. These statements were clearly building blocks in his desperate ‘hate- for-votes’ strategy to create needless tension among our peace-loving people”.



In any case, the party said: “How could John Mahama accuse President Akufo-Addo of ethnic discrimination when recently, the President was in the Northern and Savanna Regions to ensure that 1.2 million people there have access to water, including John Mahama’s own maternal hometown of Busunu near Damongo?”



The flag bearer of the NDC, Mr Boadu said, “has no message because Akufo-Addo is working hard to solve the real-life problems that confront the Ghanaian people”.



“The Ghanaian people should not be misled by John Mahama’s hate-for-votes campaign. John Mahama has resorted to this old bogus propaganda trick used by empty power-hungry tyrants of decades gone-by because he has no policy response to Akufo-Addo’s social interventions and economic policies.



“Akufo-Addo has been instrumental in maintaining peace and tranquillity throughout the country, including in Dagbon since he came into office.



“He will be the last to want to disturb the peace. We must completely and totally reject Mahama’s hate-for-votes campaign and look at the real facts.



“The facts tell us that at the end of the mass registration exercise, the Volta region was among the highest performing regions. There is also no evidence that there is an eligible registrant in the Volta region or our brothers and sisters of Ewe extraction throughout Ghana who has been denied the opportunity to register. Please, let us not allow John Mahama to fool us with his hate-for-votes agenda.



“As has already been stated, John Mahama’s allegations that many soldiers were deployed to the Volta Region ostensibly to intimidate Voltarians cannot be supported by the facts.



“The facts are that the military were deployed months ago to patrol all our borders for a variety of security-related reasons including the prevention of terrorism and the enforcement of COVID-19 containment measures. The soldiers were not only deployed in our eastern borders but also in the north as well as the Western enclave. Indeed, the evidence made available by the Defence Ministry and the Ghana Armed Forces clearly shows that more military men were deployed on our northern borders”, Mr Boadu noted.



He gave the breakdown of the deployment, as put out by relevant authorities, as follows: Upper East 206 soldiers, Northern Region 110 soldiers, North East 102 soldiers, Volta Region 98 soldiers, Oti Region 72 soldiers, Upper West 65 soldiers, Bono Region 60 soldiers, Western Region 27 soldiers, Savanna Region 21 soldiers. So, there have been more military deployments in the Upper East Region; in the Northern Region as well as in the North East Region than in the Volta Region.



“If any region should be complaining of heavy military deployment, then it should be the regions in the northern part of the country. Clearly, the former President is only using this reckless ploy to try to motivate the NDC’s grassroots who have been consistently neglected by his administration in the Volta Region and cower the security agents from doing their legitimate job so that the NDC can employ foul means to populate the register. We should not confuse the genuine efforts to police the borders throughout the country to mean that the NPP is against anyone.



“Elections in Ghana are for Ghanaians. Yet, as we speak, a number of Togolese and Nigerians have either been convicted or have their cases pending at the Keta circuit court charged with registering for a Ghanaian voter ID card”.



1. Okafor Wale, age 47 years; nationality, Nigerian. Offence: Registered for Ghana voter ID card when not qualified to register. Convicted and Sentenced to 2years in hard labour by Keta Circuit Court on 30/07/20



2. Evoda Yao Dieu Donne, age 22 years, nationality Togolese. Offence: Registered for Ghana voter ID Card when not qualified to register. Convicted and sentenced to 2 years in hard labour by Keta Circuit Court on 30/07/20



3. Emmanuel Philip, age 32, nationality Nigerian. Offence: Register for Ghana Voter ID Card when not qualified. Case pending before Keta Circuit Court.



4. Jerry Azameti, age 28 years, nationality, Ghanaian; and 5. Abigail Tagbor age 20 years Ghanaian. Offence: the two abetted Emmanuel Philip a Nigerian who is not qualified to register to register for Ghana voter ID Card by standing as guarantors. Case pending before Keta Circuit Court.



6. Ekoume Sena, age 32 years, Togolese. Offence: Register for Ghana Voter ID Card when not qualified to register. Case pending before Keta Circuit Court.



7. Ametame Raymond, age 33 years,Togolese. Offence: Register for Ghana voter ID Card when not qualified to register. Case pending before Keta Circuit Court.



8. The arrest of sixty-six Ivorian nationals last week 9. The arrest yesterday of 12 Nigerians currently in custody at the Kotobabi police station in Accra, allegedly brought in to register by the NDC MP for the area.



Ladies and gentlemen, we love all our brothers and sisters of West Africa, but they cannot vote in our elections as we cannot vote in theirs. We expect mutual respect for national sovereignty with our dear neighbours.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.