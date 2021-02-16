General News of Tuesday, 16 February 2021

Source: Happy 98.9FM

Don’t blame Ghanaians if they doubt the existence of coronavirus – Journalist

Peter Bamfoe, Editor of the Patriot Newspaper

Editor of the Patriot Newspaper, Peter Bamfoe has said that Ghanaians cannot be blamed for doubting that the COVID-19 pandemic is real.



In his opinion, the Government has not done much to sensitize Ghanaians on the gravity of the pandemic in the country.



Speaking to Samuel Eshun on special ‘Editor’s Take’ edition of the Happy Morning Show, he explained: “Nobody should blame Ghanaians if they don’t believe that the COVID-19 is real. Ghanaians have been called upon to pay attention and support Government in its effort to handle the virus. You and I know, however, that Government has failed us in handling these COVID-19 matters and indeed you do recall the sermons that even men of God have held in discussing this particular subject.



We must stop the hypocrisy. You cannot go and cause disturbance of the water and come and blame others for it. We saw Government’s actions and inactions”.



He furthered that at a time when it was obvious that there was likely to be a second wave of the disease, public officials still disregarded safety protocols to celebrate their wins after the elections.



“Every single individual in this country who has followed the COVIID-19 virus and its dynamics will tell you that indeed we heard that there was going to be a second wave of the virus but at the time this was mentioned, that was the time Government was planning to reopen our schools. At the time this was mentioned, that was the time they were having big parties after the elections and inauguration.



Right after the party you have heard the fallouts of those who attended these parties and their condition”, he added.



Ghana’s active cases stand at 8,216 with 533 deaths.