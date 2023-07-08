Don’t blame Friday’s power outages on technical hitches – WAPCo to GRIDCO

General News of Saturday, 8 July 2023

The West Africa Gas Pipeline Company (WAPCo) says the technical challenge that resulted in power outages on July 7, 2023, cannot be blamed on shortfall gas supply from their end.



The Corporate Communications of GRIDCo in a press release dated July 7, 2023 stated that power outages that hit the country on Friday is due to shortage of gas from Atuabo Gas and West Africa Gas pipeline (WAPCo).



According to GRIDCo, there is a deficit in thermal power generation due to limited gas supply from Atuabo Gas Processing and the West Africa Gas pipeline (WAPCo).



But, WAPCo disagrees.



In a counter press release dated July 8, 2023, WAPCo stated that they did not have any technical issues with their facilities and still are fully available to deliver gas.



“WAPCo transports gas based on its agreements with Gas shippers. These Shippers purchase Gas from Gas suppliers, transport the gas via WAPCo pipelines, and sell the natural gas to Gas Off takers (mainly power companies),” the General Manager, Corporate Affairs, Isaac Adjei Doku (Dr.) explained.



