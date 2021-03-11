General News of Thursday, 11 March 2021

Source: Peace FM

Don't behave like 'Tarzans' - Kwesi Pratt warns new ministers

Kwesi Pratt Jnr, Managing Editor of the Insight Newspaper

Managing Editor of the Insight newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr. has sent a word of caution to the newly appointed Ministers.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo sworn in the first batch of 28 Ministers of his second term last Friday.



The President urged them to deliver on their mandate because “that is why we are here and that is why the Ghanaian people voted for us”.



The Ministers included the National Security Minister, Mr Albert Kan-Dapaah; Trade and Industry, Mr Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen; Defence, Mr Dominic Nitiwul; Interior, Mr Ambrose Dery; Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Ms Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey; Justice and Attorney General, Mr Godfred Yeboah Dame, and Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development, Mr Daniel Botwe, Ministers of Parliamentary Affairs, Mr Osei Kyei-Mensa-Bonsu; Communications and Digitalisation, Mrs Owusu Ekuful; Food and Agriculture, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto; Energy, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh; Education, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum; Health, Mr Kwaku Agyemang-Manu; Works and Housing, Mr Francis Kwame Asenso-Boakye; Lands and Natural Resources, Mr Samuel Abdulai Jinapor; Roads and Highways, Mr Kwasi Amoako Atta; Transport; Mr Kwaku Ofori Asiamah, and Fisheries and Aquaculture Development, Mrs Mavis Hawa Koomson.



The rest are the Ministers of Railway Development, Mr John-Peter Amewu; Sanitation and Water Resources; Ms Cecilia Abena Dapaah; Tourism, Arts and Culture, Dr Mohammed Ibrahim Awal; Gender, Children and Social Protection, Ms Sarah Adwoa Safo; Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr Kwaku Afriyie, Employment and Labour Relations, Mr Ignatius Baffour Awuah, Information, Mr Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, Youth and Sports, Mr Mustapha Ussif, Public Enterprises, Mr Joseph Cudjoe, and works and Housing (Minister of State), Ms Freda Prempeh.



Speaking on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" programme, Kwesi Pratt cautioned the Ministers not to lord themselves over the people they are to serve and misbehave in their various offices.



He reminded them of their service to Ghanaians and requested that they think themselves not wiser than Ghanaians.



Mr. Pratt advised the Ministers to put the interest of Ghana first and execute their duties effectively.



"Don't think because we have made you Ministers, you've become tarzan today. Nobody is tarzan. They shouldn't think they are wiser than all Ghanaians, for there are many intelligent Ghanaians who are not Ministers and some who won't even accept ministerial appointment. So, they should work hard to bring about development; they must do a good work to leave a good legacy," he stated.