General News of Friday, 21 August 2020

Source: Kwabena Agyare, Contributor

Don’t be used as agents of political destruction – CYC Vice Chair to youth

Abena Dugan, Vice-Chairperson for the Partnership and Resource of the Commonwealth Youth Council

The Vice-Chairperson for the Partnership and Resource of the Commonwealth Youth Council (CYC), Abena Dugan, has charged the youth not to allow themselves to be used by politicians to foment problems in this year's election.



She said the youth must desist from engaging in any activities that will destroy the country in any way.



Speaking in an exclusive interview with Salt FM's Nana Kwabena Agyare, she said the youth must first consider the future of the country rather than allowing themselves to be used by the political parties to push their selfish interests.



According to her, if the youth allow themselves to be used by politicians to plunge the country into a state of insecurity, then there will be no future for generations to come.



“I want to entreat the youth not to be used as agents of destruction by both the NDC and the NPP because this is the only place we have. Ghana is our home. We should all come together and ensure this year’s election is peaceful before, during and after the elections.”



She also called on the citizenry particularly the youth to rally their support behind the candidate that wins so that they can effectively work to make the country better.



Responding to a question concerning her assessment of youth inclusion in Ghanaian politics and development, Abena Dugan said there has been a significant increase in the involvement of the youth in politics and decision making over the past few years which she says is good.



“Ghana has improved over the last ten years when it comes to youth participation. When it comes to our political system, young people are being consulted when it comes to policy dialogue and policy representation."



Using herself as an example, Abena Dugan said the National Youth Authority recently appointed her as chair for the youth economic and social empowerment team for the review of the national youth policy and this means the youth are being allowed to contribute to discussions that affect them.



Meanwhile, she urged the youth who are active in the political sphere to take advantage of the opportunity given them to contribute meaningfully to national discourse on youth matters.



The aim of Commonwealth Youth Council, she added is to mobilize and involve Commonwealth youth nationally, regionally and at the Pan-Commonwealth level to build mutual respect, understanding, cooperation and collaboration in partnership with government, other Commonwealth bodies, international partners and other stakeholders.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.