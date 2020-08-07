Politics of Friday, 7 August 2020

Source: GNA

Don't be ungrateful beneficiaries of free SHS - LPG Youth wing

Clement Boadi, the National Youth Organiser of the LPG

The National Youth Wing of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG) has observed with shock the indiscipline exhibited by some final year SHS students writing the West African Secondary School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).



"We condemn their actions and caution them not to engage in such uncivilized behaviours. Destroying school property will not give you good grades, but deny others the opportunity to benefit from those facilities.



"These beneficiaries of Free Senior High School (SHS) Policy should not feel entitled to automatic passing of their WASSCE, but should rather be indebted to the country for investing so much in their education.



"We urge them not to lose hope because of poor performance in the examinations.”



A statement signed by Mr Clement Boadi, the National Youth Organiser of the LPG, noted that there were many people who failed their school examinations but became successful people in society.



It said the WAEC system provided candidates the opportunity for re-sit of failed examination papers and, therefore, advised the students to exercise restraint and obey examination rules and regulations.



It urged the school authorities to apply the appropriate corrective sanctions on the students who blatantly destroyed school property and verbally insulted the President of the nation for their inability to answer the Integrated Science paper.



"We also call on parents and guardians to offer these young adults moral support and counselling to help them fit well into society," it said.





