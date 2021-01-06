Politics of Wednesday, 6 January 2021

Source: 3 News

Don’t be too partisan in 8th Parliament – NDC MPs told

Parliament of Ghana

Political Science lecturer at the University of Education, Winneba in the Central region Dr. Isaac Brakoh has asked the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Members of Parliament to avoid attaching partisan politics by in kicking against government policies in the 8th Parliament because of their numerical strength.



He wants the NDC MP’s to neglect the differences they have and issues the party has raised about the 2020 general elections and use their number in Parliament to assist the government in delivering good governance.



The lecturer said he would wish that New Patriotic Party (NPP) MP’s and NDC MP’s would live in harmony and use their equal numbers in Parliament to consider the progress of Ghana rather than to be up against each other for parochial and partisan interest.



Dr. Brakoh who was speaking on Yen Sempa morning show on Onua FM on Wednesday 6th January told the host Nana Okyere Awurukuo that the 8th parliament will be interesting since the government would be compelled to be extra vigilant in laying public bills before the House for approval.



“Unpopular bills or bills that have less tendency of benefitting the masses will be avoided and that will keep the government on its toes to do the right thing for good governance,” the lecturer reiterated.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.